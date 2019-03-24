Silver Creek beats Culver to earn school’s first crown in any sport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ‚the Silver Creek boys basketball team held off Culver Academies 52 to 49 to capture the Indiana 3-A championship. The title marks the school’s first state title in any sport.
In a low scoring first half, the Dragons of Silver Creek came away with a 16-12 lead at the break. The third quarter was the difference maker as Silver Creek got hot from the field, especially from the arc where they connected on 4 triples in 4 attempts. The Dragons took a 38 to 32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Culver rallied late and trimmed the Dragons lead down to 51 -49 in the game’s final minute. But Silver Creek’s defense closed out a three point try in the final secords to seal the championship.
The champs were led in scoring by Zane Gross who fired in 15 while teammate Kooper Jacobi added 11. The Dragons cap off their remarkable season with a record of 25 and 3.
