Walz returns, Cards cruise into Sweet Sixteen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Top-seeded Louisville raced to a 19-4 lead and never looked back, coasting to a breezy 71-50 win over No. 8-seed Michigan in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon.
After scoring the game’s first two baskets -- both assisted by superstar Asia Durr -- the Cards never trailed.
Louisville led 19-11, 38-26 and 55-32 after each of the first three quarters.
Coach Jeff Walz, who missed the Cards’ tournament opener Friday because he was serving a one-game suspension, returned to the sidelines to lead his team in its final home game of the season.
In her last game in front of the home fans, Durr racked up another impressive stat line -- 24 points, five assists, three steals, two blocks, two rebounds and one victory lap around the Yum! Center floor as Cards fans stayed to give her a standing ovation.
Louisville will play the Oregon State-Gonzaga winner in a Sweet Sixteen matchup Friday in Albany, N.Y. Should the seeds play out, the Cards are on a collision course with postseason powerhouse and No. 2-seeeded Connecticut, whom UofL defeated during the regular season. That meeting would take place next Sunday, in what would almost be a home game for the Huskies.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.