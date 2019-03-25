Bench dedicated to honor fallen state trooper

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A bench was dedicated at Skyview Park Sunday to honor a fallen Arizona state trooper who was a local high school graduate.
Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed on July 25 while he and other officers attempted to make an arrest.
He was just 24-years-old--making him the youngest trooper to be killed in the line of duty in the agency’s history.
Edenhofer also served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Jeffersontown High School in 2012. He joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety in May 2018.
Sunday at Skyview Park, troopers from Arizona, officers from Louisville and Kentucky State Police all joined to dedicate a bench in his honor.
His father and family were there and spoke about how much it meant to them, for the public to know how special he was.
“As a parent, you’re supposed to watch your kids grow, watch their life in front of you and realize that what you did helped them be the person that they are, and to have to bury a child, is something that no parent should ever have to do,” Keith Welscher, Tyler’s father, said.
His father said they are taking things day by day and he is trying his best to be strong for Tyler's siblings.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.