Black Police Officers Organization founder dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who paved the way for many African Americans to become police officers in Louisville died. Shelby Lanier died over the weekend of apparent natural causes.
Lanier organized the Black Police Officers Organization and later became the chairman of the National Black Police Association.
Lanier sued the Louisville police department for discrimination, which led to the changes in hiring, compensation and promotions. Ninety-eight people had been denied employment, one of them was Metro Council President David James, who said he wouldn’t have ever been an officer if it wasn’t for Lanier.
