Cats Will Meet Kelvin Sampson, Houston in Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The #2 seed, University of Kentucky advanced to the Sweet 16, and will play in the second game in Kansas City on Friday night. The Cats will meet the #3 seed Houston, coached by former Indiana head coach, Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars advanced to the second weekend by eliminating Ohio State 74-59. That game follows #1 seed, North Carolina taking on fifth seed, Auburn. That game is scheduled to tipoff at 7:29 PM on Friday night.
