Coach Cal, UofL apparel bringing in big bucks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In the spirit of basketball mania, in the largest college sports market in the country, the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville are bringing in the big bucks.
Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari is a legend with Big Blue Nation, who came to Kentucky in 2009 and is leaving his mark on the program.
He’s coached Kentucky to four Final Fours, in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015, and led the Wildcats to a national title in 2012.
He’s coached several NBA stars including John Wall and Anthony Davis, and his high level of experience has paved the way for his high-level paycheck.
Fox Business analyzed the numbers and found Calipari is the highest paid college basketball coach, raking in $9.3 million last year.
While Calipari is cashing in, so is the University of Louisville.
The University of Louisville’s apparel deal with Adidas is the most valuable partnership in college basketball.
Bizjournal reports it’s worth $19 million.
That breaks down to $10 million in cash, and $6 million in equipment.
The University of Kentucky ranked 18th most valuable, at $3.7 million.
