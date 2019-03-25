FORECAST: Rain gradually ending later today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scattered showers are still possible into the early afternoon as moisture wraps around an area of low pressure.
As the low moves east rain chances will decrease late afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s for most; south-central Kentucky will see afternoon highs closer to 60.
Clouds will decrease overnight as high pressure brings drier air into the area. Colder air settles in overnight dropping temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Abundant sunshine is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing clouds on Thursday. Our next chance for rain comes on Friday when scattered showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout.
A cold front looks to bring a better chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Scattered afternoon showers (60%), cloudy. HIGH: 57°
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and colder. LOW: 30°
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 56°
