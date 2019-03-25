FORECAST: Rain gradually ending through the day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers continue through the morning gradually ending during the afternoon. Some rumbles of thunder are possible across south central Kentucky this afternoon with the departing storms.
The consistent clouds will limit highs to the 50s; south-central Kentucky will see afternoon highs closer to 60. These clouds clear overnight allowing temperatures to plop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
High pressure keeps us dry through mid-week as high temperatures steadily climb to near 70 by Thursday.
Toward the next weekend, a cold front looks to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region.
FORECAST
TODAY: Morning Rain (60%); Scattered afternoon showers (30%); Cloudy; HIGH: 55°
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; Colder; LOW: 30°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 56°
