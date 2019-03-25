Former LMPD Detective, civil rights leader, Shelby Lanier dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pioneer and fighter, Shelby Lanier Jr. wasn’t just a pillar in black history, he changed Louisville’s history and the police force.
"He began to take a taste in racism and that taste was bitter,” said Lanier’s friend Mattie Jones.
"He was on a crusade to try to make a change in the department,” Michael Canteen, former President of the Black Police Officers Organization said.
Lanier realized qualified African Americans were taking the police exam in Louisville but not getting accepted.
"Wherever racism carried its ugly face, Shelby was there to address the issue,” Jones said.
“In the 70′s, 80′s, black officers were not getting promoted," Canteen said. "They were not getting represented, and discrimination taking place.”
Lanier addressed the issue by filing a lawsuit against Louisville Police in 1974.
"What came of that was the consent decree,” Canteen said.
Two men that were hired because of Lanier’s moves are LMPD public information officer Dwight Mitchell and Metro Council President David James.
"I personally was hired under the consent degree in the early 80s,” Mitchell said.
"It caused about 80 African Americans to be hired in the police department, and I was one of those 80,” James said.
A black officer was hired for every white officer from 1980 to 1987. Lanier founded the Black Police Officers Organization for support and recognition.
"I have a 35-plus year career because of the risk that he took,” Dwight said.
"Change doesn’t happen on it’s own, people have to make change and Shelby made it happen,” James said.
Lanier retired from Louisville Police in 1984, but kept fighting for equal rights as a President of the NAACP.
"Shelby didn’t talk it he showed it in his walk of life,” Jones said.
Funeral arrangements are still being made. The Black Police Officers Organization is currently inactive. Canteen said someone new needs to take over and get the organization approved by the state to get re-instated.
