JCPS sends list of sickout teachers to state officials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has responded to the Kentucky Department of Education, providing a preliminary list of the names of teachers who called out of school on the days the district was forced to close, according to a JCPS spokesman.
Teachers across the state staged sickouts to attend protests in Frankfort of bills they believed would hurt public education.
Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis wouldn’t back down on his request last week, even after JCPS passed a resolution asking him to abandon it, stating they stand by their teachers’ First Amendment rights.
Lewis did promise, however, those teachers will not be punished, as long as they do not call out sick again to protest on Thursday.
This is a developing story and it will be updated with more information.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.