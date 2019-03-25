LMPD officer involved in injury accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was involved in an injury accident Monday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:02 p.m. of a wreck involving a marked police cruiser and another vehicle in the area of 35th Street and Algonquin Parkway.
One person was transported to University Hospital from that scene, but officials couldn’t confirm if it was the police officer, or someone in the other vehicle. That person’s condition is unknown.
No further information is known about the other vehicle, or the circumstances surrounding the wreck.
This story will be updated.
