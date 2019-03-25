LMPD seeking leads on wanted suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a man wanted on several charges.
Tevin Bowers, 25, is wanted for two counts of wanton endangerment, along with assault, criminal mischief and traffic charges.
According to LMPD, Bowers, who is 6'2" and weighs 190 pounds, has fired guns in public causing thousands of dollars in damage and had failed to show up for court.
If you have any information about his location, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
