Man pleads guilty to shooting of cop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the day a man was scheduled to go on trial for shooting a police officer, the man accused in the case has taken a plea deal.
Jacquan Crowley, 25, of Louisville, entered the plea to charges of criminal attempt murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fleeing and evading police.
On June 11, 2016, Crowley shot Officer Kyle Carroll of the Louisville Metro Police Department while Carroll was trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants.
Crowley agreed to a sentence of 18 year in prison on the charges. He waived a separate sentencing hearing and began serving his prison sentence immediately.
