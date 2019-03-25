Man shot multiple times in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shively police are investigating after a man was shot.
The shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Jenlee Lane around 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to Shively Police Department spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
When officers arrived, they found a man on his front porch who had been shot multiple times.
Myers said it appeared the man was starting his car when the shooting happened.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 930-2773.
