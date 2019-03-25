NCAA floor installed at KFC Yum! Center as Sweet 16 heads to town

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The KFC Yum Center! Court looks a little different this week with the NCAA Men’s Sweet 16 teams rolling into town.
The floor with 255 four-by-seven foot panels is made by Connor Sports. It was installed over four hours today with the help of KFC Yum! Center employees.
It’s one several NCAA courts being installed around the country.
“We actually made 11 courts for this year’s tournaments," Kate Simms with Connor Sports said. "That’s two for the men’s and women’s championship court, four men’s regional courts, four women’s regional courts, and then one court for the men’s fan events.”
This particular wood Sweet 16 floor comes from Michigan.
It can be bought by teams after the tournament is over.
