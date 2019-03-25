Police: Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, raped her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend.
Twenty-year-old Logan Beechem broke into the woman’s apartment on Floyd Street and “compulsively performed sexual act on her,” his arrest report said.
Beechem was arrested Sunday morning, but it’s not clear when the alleged rape took place.
The arrest report also said he was told to stop, but he refused, and even slapped the alleged victim multiple times during the assault.
Beechem also is accused of damaging the woman’s apartment and cellphone. The two had recently ended a relationship that had lasted more than a year.
Beechem is charged with rape, burglary, assault and criminal mischief, and is being held on $50,000 bond.
