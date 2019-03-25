Report: Kentuckians spend the most money on drunken shopping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many of us know drunk shopping is a thing, but in Kentucky, it’s really a thing.
San Francisco-based website The Hustle, purveyors of things cool and edgy, published over the weekend results from a survey in which it asked nearly 2,200 alcohol-drinking Americans questions about their drinking and shopping habits.
The Hustle presented its data with the following disclaimer:
The information presented here is based on a survey of 2,174 alcohol-consuming readers of The Hustle between March 11-18, 2019. Our average respondent is 36 years old, has an income of $92k (more than double the national average), and skews a bit more male (53%) than female (47%). The data presented here is by no means definitive or conclusive; nonetheless, it still provides an interesting snapshot of the drunk shopping market.
The key here is “interesting snapshot.” Especially in Kentucky, the bourbon capital of the world.
Kentuckians lead the way with an annual drunken shopping tab of $742. Of all drunken shoppers, 85 percent of the purchases are being made on Amazon, with eBay -- remember eBay? -- Etsy, Target and Walmart rounding out the top five.
Clothing tops the charts as the most sought-after item purchased by drunken shoppers. Almost half of them also bought movies, games and technology.
One drunken shopper spent $2,200 on a pair of night vision goggles, another survey respondent bought an NRA membership, while another purchased a trilogy of Satanic religious books.
Which leads us to our next point.
Only 20 percent of drunken shoppers have returned a drunken purchase, and just six percent said they regret having made the purchases.
