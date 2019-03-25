Several free, low-cost activities offered for kids on spring break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spring break is coming for many WAVE Country children and there a lots of great, affordable options to keep kids busy.
Today, officials from the Louisville Free Public Library, Kentucky Science Center and Louisville Parks and Recreation spoke to encourage children to take advantage of dozens of free and low-cost activities next week.
“We know, research tells us - camps are good for kids," Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, (D) District 21, said.
Those include camps run through parks and recreation community centers, including a free basketball clinic by former University of Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.