Silver Alert for once missing 2-year-old Indiana girl cancelled

CAMBRIDGE, IN (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled in Indiana for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Police were investigating the disappearance of Zoey Dawn Nash, who went missing from Cambridge City on Sunday, March 24 at approximately 1 p.m., the Cambridge Police Department said.
Initially, police said Zoe may be with Jeffery Hancock, 34. Hancock was said to be driving a dark green 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT with an Indiana license plate.
Officials have not released details on how Zoey was found or if she was with Hancock.
