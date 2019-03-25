StormTALK! Monday Edition

Once we clear out today’s system, we get another nice break to enjoy!
__________________________________________________________________________
BREAKDOWN OF IMPACTS
Tuesday & Wednesday look quiet with lots of blue sky. Cold mornings with patchy frost, however moisture looks limited enough to avoid widespread frost issues.
Thursday... add some high clouds. A bit more wind. And add a bit more warmth.
Friday... a cold front drops down horizontally from Chicago. It looks to “stop” just north of WAVE Country...keeping the clouds/rain near it with dry/warm weather for us. We will have to monitor this one as the week wears on in case data points to a more southern “stopping” point.
Saturday... low pressure will zip along the aforementioned front ...west to east. This looks to spark up some gusty winds and thunderstorms. Timing favors Saturday night as it stands now but a good 12 hour buffer on timing is needed with this one. If you have outdoor plans, stay close to forecast updates before you alter them.
Sunday...cooler day with showers mainly east.
EARLY NEXT WEEK... still some adjustments needed to the forecast for this period. There is a risk for low pressure to form south of us Sunday and track north into WAVE Country by next Monday or Tuesday. This would certainly increase precipitation chances. Notice I didn’t say “rain chances". :) I will stop there for now...
