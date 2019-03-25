14-year-old dies following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A 14-year-old died following a head-on crash in Henry County.
Colston Melton, of Pendleton, Kentucky, was pronounced dead March 19 at Norton Children’s Hospital.
Colston was involved in a crash on Highway 146 near Jackson Road around 9:15 a.m. on March 13.
The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.
Five other juveniles were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.