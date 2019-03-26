Build A Bed project aimed at helping at least 10 Louisville families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While most children can sleep cuddled up in their own beds at night, others face a different reality.
Some are forced to sleep on the floor or share a bed with their siblings because their family cannot afford a bed.
But with the help of the Louisville Metro Police Department and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, WAVE Country can help change that.
On April 20, during the Mayor Greg Fischer’s Give a Day Week of Service, the organizations, along with WAVE 3 News and many volunteers, hope to build at least 10 bunk beds for local children in need.
Then the beds will be delivered that evening to the nominated families.
But WAVE 3 News needs help from the community to make this a reality.
A number of materials are needed to reach the goal, from lumber, to mattresses and bedding. The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up an account for the community to help reach the goal.
On April 20, donations will be taken to the Bonnycastle Pavilion at Hogan’s Fountain to begin the building process.
The LMPD Foundation has set up a way for people to donate by clicking here. It is imperative that individuals annotate “LMPD Build a Bed” in the OTHER box while making a donation to make sure the funds go to the correct project.
People also can nominate families to receive a bed. Just visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace by clicking here.
Participating donors include Lowe’s locations on Dixie, Brownsboro and Plainview, Bowles, Molly Monkey, Furniture Dudes, Valu-market in the Highlands, Brownsboro Hardware and Target.
