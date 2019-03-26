Community Canopy program provides trees, tells you where to plant them

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It may be hard to believe by looking around our city, but the amount of trees around Louisville is shrinking at an alarming rate.
A new study shows Louisville’s tree canopy is only 37%, according to TreesLouisville.
So, the organization is providing free trees for residents to plant on their properties.
They also have an online mapping program that tells you where you should put your trees.
Go to the TreesLouisville website, plug in your address, outline your house, outline your yard, pick a tree and the software program will tell you exactly where to plant the tree for the best ecosystem services.
This story will be updated soon with more information about the Community Canopy program.
