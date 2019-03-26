Council members from both sides vow to find solutions following tax-hike rejection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A budget shortfall of $65 million is still looming for Louisville Metro government.
Mayor Greg Fischer’s proposal to increase an insurance premium tax was voted down by Metro Council last week.
That could mean most of the deficit has to be filled by cuts alone.
Tuesday, a bipartisan group of council members who defeated the tax explained how they plan to move forward.
Members said they plan to preserve public safety, calling proposals for significant cuts to it scare tactics.
Many who spoke Tuesday said Fischer did not consult them before releasing his plan, adding that they felt rushed into considering the insurance tax vote, which they said was presented alongside major cuts as an ultimatum.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith was not part of the group, but did say she had spoken with the mayor because she had asked for a meeting.
Fischer’s proposal mixed cuts and that tax.
Council members at Tuesday’s news conference said that after voting down the insurance premium tax, they now have time to work on a solution, as well as their relationship with the mayor as he crafts a budget to send to them.
Some said they don’t completely disagree with proposals brought forward by Fischer.
“There’s one step that I agree with him ... maybe we need to be looking at the spending habits that we have versus the revenue we take in,” said Brent Ackerson, D-26. “That’s one.”
Council members blamed the shortfall on employee pension and healthcare costs.
Those who opposed the tax said finding another revenue source is still possible.
Tuesday evening, Fischer’s office sent a statement to local media in response to the news conference.
Because of the Council vote last week, the City faces $35 million in cuts in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, growing to $65 million in FY23. This budget challenge, contrary to the statement at the press conference, is not a “gift” to the people we serve. Citizens are asking for more services, not fewer.
The Council spoke loud and clear with their vote last week. Throughout this pension/budget challenge, we have not received a mathematically sound alternative plan to address the $35 million gap, much less the $65 million gap. The Mayor has always been willing to work with Council on our challenges, and he did so in the months leading to, and after the Council vote. Again, he’s enthusiastic to hearing realistic ideas, but given the magnitude of the Council cuts, we cannot sit and wait. The mayor and his team are working on a budget proposal to present on April 25. As always, the mayor will work with the Council’s budget committee during the budget formation process.
