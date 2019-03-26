Employee suing JCPS files for restraining order against principal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who is part of a lawsuit against JCPS, and specifically Fern Creek High School, says the school’s principal is retaliating against her.
Tamara Collins is an employee at Fern Creek who was there when a shooting happened in September 2014.
She said she has PTSD from the incident.
Collins sued the district in February, claiming she was forced to deal with an unsafe work environment.
In the latest motion filed with the court, Collins says the principal of Fern Creek High, Rebecca Nicolas, triggered an episode of Collins’ PTSD by “stalking” her.
Collins said the principal monitored what entrance she used to the school. She also said Nicolas has “intentionally deprived” her of overtime.
On top of the original lawsuit, Collins has asked a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against Principal Nicolas.
Collins said she was not stalked or deprived of overtime before she filed the lawsuit in February.
She is also asking for compensatory and punitive damages, and court fees, in her lawsuit.
