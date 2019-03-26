FORECAST: Dry for now, with warming temperatures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Average highs this time of year would be around 60 degrees, but we’re running below normal Tuesday.
With clear skies overnight, we’ll once again experience temperatures in the lower 30s for lows.
But plenty of sunshine Wednesday will help temperatures rise into the mid 60s.
With dry air in place, temperatures will cool and warm substantially from day to night over the next couple of days.
Clouds will increase Thursday, but any rain chance will hold off until very late Thursday evening or early Friday, as a weakening complex of rain/thunderstorms rolls in from the west. Areas at greatest risk would be along/north of I-64. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will warm into the lower 70s.
An area of low pressure will move in our direction Saturday with a trailing cold front sweeping through the region with enhanced rain chances and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to dip back below seasonal averages by the end of the weekend and early next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 32°
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 65°
THURSDAY: Clouds increase, isolated showers late (20% chance). HIGH: 72°
