FORECAST: Sunny, mild Tuesday; warming trend this week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure dominates our weather today keeping us sunny and dry.
Afternoon highs max out in the low to mid-50s as winds gust to near 20 mph.
Skies remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Sunshine returns Wednesday as high pressure pushes east. Southerly winds will help to drive temperatures into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon.
The warm-up continues Thursday and Friday as highs reach near 70°.
Showers return Friday before widespread rain rolls into the region along with a cold front on Saturday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Sunny; HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Clear; Chilly; LOW: 32°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 62°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- WEEKEND: Rain chances increase
- EARLIEST ALERT: Warming mid next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.