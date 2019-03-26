Golden Alert: Police need help finding missing Louisville man

Police issued a Golden Alert for Aaron Waldrip. (Source: MetroSafe)
By Laurel Mallory | March 25, 2019 at 7:43 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 7:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police issued a Golden Alert, asking for the public’s help to find a missing Louisville man.

Aaron Waldrip is a 26-year-old white man who is 6′1″ and 210 pounds, according to the alert.

Waldrip was last seen Monday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Crown Manor Plaza and Hikes Lane in West Buechel.

Police believe Waldrip is wearing a black zip up hoodie with black sweat pants.

Anyone who sees Waldrip or knows where he is should call 911.

