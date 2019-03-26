Golden Alert: Police need help finding missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police issued a Golden Alert, asking for the public’s help to find a missing Louisville man.
Aaron Waldrip is a 26-year-old white man who is 6′1″ and 210 pounds, according to the alert.
Waldrip was last seen Monday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Crown Manor Plaza and Hikes Lane in West Buechel.
Police believe Waldrip is wearing a black zip up hoodie with black sweat pants.
Anyone who sees Waldrip or knows where he is should call 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.