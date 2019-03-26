Healing Place grows to meet addiction problems

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Healing Place celebrated a step forward in the fight against addiction on Tuesday.
State and local leaders gathered to dedicate a $29 million expansion to the men’s campus on West Market Street.
“I pinch myself every day I walk on campus to say is this really real?” Healing Place Executive Chairman Jay Davidson said. “It really is real. It’s unbelievable.”
A combination of public and private funding paid for more than 200 new beds at a time when the opioid epidemic continues to be a major health crisis.
Last year, the Healing Place turned away an average of 224 men every month seeking detox services because there was not enough room.
“The impact of recovery includes healthy moms and dads, loyal employees, taxpaying citizens, but more importantly they bring a spirit of hope to the community that they interact with,” Healing Place President Karyn Hascal said. “While we are here today to dedicate this building, this project is not about a building.”
Services provided by Healing Place were praised by public officials including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Attorney General Andy Beshear and John Tilley, Justice and Public Safety Secretary.
Tours revealed facilities that look much like a dormitory with overnight and long-term accommodations.
Michael Beams originally came to Healing Place for help with a 15-year opioid and heroin addiction. He is now a peer mentor helping other men recover.
“(The public) can now actually see what addiction looks like,” Beams said. “Because as you know (addiction) has no boundaries -- any face, creed, color, ethnicity.”
