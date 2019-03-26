Houston sergeant shot, killed wife over her perceived flirting, family member says

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A Houston police sergeant is in jail, accused in the death of his wife after her body was found in their Texas home.
The couple’s daughter said her father believed her mother had been flirting with another man.
Belinda Hernandez, the victim, had been a librarian at a school in Pearland, TX.
"My mom was one of the best people in the world. She was truly selfless," said Christina Foos, Belinda Hernandez's daughter.
Foos remembered her mother as a loving, caring woman with an infectious smile. She was a librarian who enjoyed sharing the joy of reading with children.
She especially loved Dr. Seuss, her daughter said.
"She believed that education was one of the most important things,” Foos said. “She believed in literacy. She wanted to instill that in the children to give them a bright future."
Belinda Hernandez was born in the Houston area and raised in The Woodlands.
She was killed Saturday in the family home, shot to death and found in the kitchen.
Her husband, Hilario Hernandez, a 33-year Houston police veteran was arrested in connection to her death.
The Houston Police Officer’ s Union has decline to represent Hilario Hernandez because his case is not tied to his work as a police officer.
He is now in the Brazoria County jail.
The rest of the family is now charged with burying Belinda Hernandez, the wife and mother.
"She was my best friend,” Foos said. “Her morning texts. Her love for life. Just her. Her hugs."
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.
The family also asked that donations in Hernandez’s name be given to the Barbara Bush’s Houston Literacy Foundation.
