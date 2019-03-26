Kentucky exceeds national death rate for thoroughbreds injured while racing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changing rainfall patterns could be to blame for a spike in thoroughbred deaths in Kentucky.
Veterinary reports from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) showed 36 thoroughbreds died of injuries received during a race on Kentucky tracks in 2018. That is up from 20 the previous year.
The figure translates to approximately 2.35 fatal injuries per 1,000 starts at Kentucky tracks.
That is well above the new national rate of 1.68, released Friday by The Jockey Club.
Rainfall is a suspected cause.
“We had soaking rains, we had steady rains, we had light rains, we just had an awful lot of it,” Dr. Mary Scollay, KHRC’s Equine Medical Director, said. “If it’s climate change we’re going to have to figure it out. Because it’s my understanding the climate is not going back to what it was before.”
If true, that does not bode well for the future of racing in the bluegrass.
More frequent rainfall could produce changes deep within a track leading to inconsistencies on the surface, producing more injuries.
“From a surface standpoint, we’ve got to get better at controlling variability on these tracks,” UK Ag Equine Programs Director Michael Peterson said. “And that will be a part of the puzzle moving forward.”
It is a situation that produces serious questions but no immediate answers.
“If you get heavy rains a week before, what does that do to the base and how long does it impact the base?” Scollay said. “You could have a fast track on a given day but could the base have been impacted by rains previous days or the proceeding week? I don’t know the answer to that.”
And this isn't just a Kentucky problem.
State experts have been in consultation with international tracks experiencing similar problems.
