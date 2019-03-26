Louisville man arrested after child porn investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the arrest of a Louisville man on multiple child porn charges.
Kevin Anthony Davis, 41, was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at his home on this morning.
KSP said Davis was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was started when he was found to be sharing child porn images online.
Computers and other electronic items used were seized when the search warrant was served.
Davis is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
