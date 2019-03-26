Man accused of robbing stolen LMPD weapons from juvenile

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of stealing firearms from a juvenile who allegedly stole the guns from a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said an unmarked LMPD car was stolen from an officer’s home around 11 p.m. on March 14 with the weapons inside.
The car was recovered the next day on Cane Run Road.
Washington said three juveniles were charged in connection to the car and weapon theft, but before they were charged, the juveniles attempted to sell the weapons.
According to an arrest slip, Devon Henegar, 25, and a juvenile took a stolen Remington A-70 shotgun and a Stag AR 15 from one of the juveniles by hitting the juvenile in head with a shotgun on March 15.
On March 25, police served an arrest warrant at Henegar’s home. During a search officers located firearms.
An arrest slip states the stolen Remington A-70 was recovered but the Stag AR 15 has not been located.
Henegar was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He appeared in court Tuesday where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Henegar was appointed a public defender. He is being held on a $75,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.