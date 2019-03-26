NCAA Tournament: John Calipari updates status of PJ Washington

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK head coach John Calipari updated the status of starting forward PJ Washington during his weekly radio show on Monday night.
“He’ll get the cast off and see how he can move around,” Calipari told host Tom Leach. He said the cast will come off “probably tomorrow sometime.”
Washington has missed the last two games and had his left foot in a cast this weekend in Jacksonville. He leads the Cats, averaging 14.8 points a game and 7.5 rebounds a game.
Kentucky (29-6) takes on Houston (33-3) on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri in a Midwest Region semifinal at around 9:59 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.