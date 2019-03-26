Pizza restaurant to donate portion of sales to fallen officer’s family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pizza restaurant is donating a portion of its proceeds to benefit the family of a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 26, four Derby City Pizza locations will donate 15 percent of meal totals to the family of Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Mengedoht died when her cruiser was hit by an MSD truck while she was conducting a traffic stop on Dec. 24, 2018.
The following Derby City Pizza locations are participating:
- Derby City PRP, located at 5603 Greenwood Road
- Derby City Louisville Campus, located at 2500 Crittenden Drive
- Derby City Fairdale, located at 10619 West Manslick Road
- Derby City Mount Washington, located at 587 North Bardstown Road
Both dine-in and carryout orders qualify.
