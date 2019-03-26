Presbyterian seminary land up for sale again for $13.4 million

The land sits next to Cherokee Park. (Source: Realtor.com listing)
March 26, 2019 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 6:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 25 acres of Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary land is up for sale again.

The property sits next to Cherokee Park and was originally listed in February.

The seminary agreed to remove the listing for 30 days to allow the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy to consider options for purchasing the land.

They could not reach an agreement, so the land is back on the market for $13.4 million.

