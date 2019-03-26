Prize-winning show dog lost at Atlanta airport before flight to Amsterdam

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN/Gray News) – A prize-winning show dog vanished at one of the world’s busiest airports over the weekend.
Gale, a purebred American Staffordshire terrier, was getting ready to head back home to the Netherlands when she disappeared at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
"As you can imagine this is the most horrible thing that can happen," said Gale’s owner Floris Van Essen. "I've never felt this distraught, utterly helpless and hopeless."
Van Essen and his wife say they just want their dog back.
The 22-month-old American Staffordshire terrier is a show dog.
"She's nothing but sweet, but as you can imagine, a strange place, hard sounds, airplanes coming over, so she's bound to be skittish and scared out of her mind," Van Essen said.
Gale was part of a recent show in Kentucky and was flying to the Netherlands with a handler when everything took a turn Saturday night.
Gale’s owner said there has been a sighting of the dog on airport property, so they’re hopeful she’ll be found safe.
The airport has a wildlife biologist on staff to help with the search over the airport’s 4,700 acres.
