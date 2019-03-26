Probation officers sent to the hospital after man brings fentanyl into office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Kentucky's Probation and Parole offices in Louisville was shut down after an officer came in contact with fentanyl, WAVE 3 News has learned.
According to the Department of Corrections, the suspect, Wade Carr, was reporting to the District 18 Probation and Parole Office on Stephen Drive off Dixie Highway when he emptied his pockets to go through security. The fentanyl was in some type of compact.
One officer started feeling the symptoms from the drug immediately and was rushed to the hospital. Two other officers were also transported as a precaution.
Louisville Metro police were called to take possession of the drugs. The Probation and Parole office was shut down Wednesday to be decontaminated the same day.
Carr was cited for wanton endangerment.
All three probation officers have been released from the hospital.
