The Raconteurs, Hozier to headline Railbird Festival at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – The Raconteurs and Hozier will headline the first Railbird Festival.
The two-day festival will feature more than 30 performers at The Grounds at Keeneland on Aug. 10 – 11.
The full lineup for the event is below:
Saturday
- The Raconteurs
- Brandi Carlile
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Mandolin Orange
- Mavis Staples
- Robert Earl Keen
- Grace VanderWaal
- Ruston Kelly
- Billy Strings
- Low Cut Connie
- The Dip
- Devon Gilfillian
- Lillie Mae
- Lucie Silvas
- Justin Wells
- Ian Noe
- Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Sunday
- Hozier
- Tyler Childers
- Gary Clark Jr.
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Lucinda Williams
- I’m With Her
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
- Jade Bird
- Blackfoot Gypsies
- The Wooks
- Susto
- Futurebirds
- Fruit Bats
- Yola
- Johnny Conqueroo
- Kelsey Walden
- Ona
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 28. For more information, click here.
