The Raconteurs, Hozier to headline Railbird Festival at Keeneland

The two-day festival will feature more than 30 performers at The Grounds at Keeneland on Aug. 10 – 11.
By Sarah Jackson | March 26, 2019 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 11:10 AM

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – The Raconteurs and Hozier will headline the first Railbird Festival.

The full lineup for the event is below:

Saturday

  • The Raconteurs
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Mandolin Orange
  • Mavis Staples
  • Robert Earl Keen
  • Grace VanderWaal
  • Ruston Kelly
  • Billy Strings
  • Low Cut Connie
  • The Dip
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Lillie Mae
  • Lucie Silvas
  • Justin Wells
  • Ian Noe
  • Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

Sunday

  • Hozier
  • Tyler Childers
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Lucinda Williams
  • I’m With Her
  • Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
  • Jade Bird
  • Blackfoot Gypsies
  • The Wooks
  • Susto
  • Futurebirds
  • Fruit Bats
  • Yola
  • Johnny Conqueroo
  • Kelsey Walden
  • Ona

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 28. For more information, click here.

