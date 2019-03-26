Sidewalks filled with homeless tents won’t be cleared for big events

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Homeless camps continue to line the sidewalks along Preston and Jefferson streets as city leaders continue to look for answers.
As downtown Louisville gets ready to welcome huge crowds for the NCAA Tournament this week, city officials are saying when the sidewalks are eventually cleared, it will have nothing to do with big events like the Sweet 16 coming to town.
City leaders said they post a 21-day notice to clear the area and give the homeless time to get their belongings together and find a shelter, but some homeless advocates claim the problem is that the signs are nowhere to be found.
Wayside Christian Mission representatives said that homeless people keep tearing down the 21-day warnings that went up in early March, but city officials said they are re-posted often, and that’s not why they haven’t cleared the sidewalks yet.
“What we do is we look at things like the weather, is it going to rain for three days, like it’s going to this weekend?” said the city’s Chief of Resilience and Community Services, Eric Friedlander.
The Metro Council’s Homeless Protection Ordinance allows for the warning period, Friedlander said.
“We have to give 21 days of notice whenever we clear a camp,” he said.
Additional days are added to allow enough good weather days to find shelter. Trash is also cleaned each week.
“When we clean a camp, that’s for safety, security and also personal hygiene and health reasons,” District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.
City officials contend big events like the NCAA, Thunder Over Louisville or Kentucky Derby Festival events have no impact on when they clear the sidewalks. They said especially with warm weather, the problem is here to stay and is not isolated to Louisville.
“Anywhere you travel in the United States of America these days, any medium to large size city and our small cities, you’re going to see people experiencing homelessness,” Sexton Smith said.
People like Dillion, who told us he would rather be outside than in some shelters. He said that while many people are in shelters trying to get back on their feet, others are being disruptive.
“They want connections to drugs and all kinds of other stuff like that, you know it’s just crazy,” Dillion said.
Whether on the streets for big events or not, Friedlander offered a reminder to be kind, as finding yourself homeless can happen to anyone at any time.
“You trip on the sidewalk and I hit my head and a brain injury, I could be there, any of us could be there,” he said.
Some advocates are hoping that the new storage bins that became available this week will encourage the homeless to put their belongings there and seek shelter somewhere other than Preston and Jefferson streets. City officials said Preston and Jefferson streets are scheduled to be cleared the week of April 1.
