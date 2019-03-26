StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Rain... A wave of rain/thunder looks to roll from St. Louis to Indy late Thursday night/early Friday. This area of rain will move into drier air over WAVE Country but it does appear that some of it will hold together to keep the rain chance fairly widespread with this one. After it passes, the front it traveled along will then move north by the afternoon. This will dry things out but if we get any sun breaks, we could really warm up in the 70s. 60s looks more likely for now. The main rain chance still looks to be with the cold front itself Saturday. Timing will vary north to south with southern IN in on the action first, then central Kentucky by late afternoon/evening. While gusty thunderstorms are on the table, the severe threat remains low at this early stage as not all of the ingredients are lined up for a bigger threat. Let’s hope that holds!