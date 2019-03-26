UK women fall 72-57 at NC State

(WAVE) - #3 seed NC State (28-5) outscored #6 seed Kentucky 19-9 in the fourth quarter in a 72-57 Wolfpack win on Monday night in an NCAA second round game in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Pack got a game-high 26 points from Kiara Leslie. She also pulled down 10 rebounds. NC State had a 50-31 advantage on the boards. Elissa Cunane had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists for the Pack.
SEC Freshman of the Year Rhyne Howard led the Cats with 21 points. Senior Maci Morris added 18, hitting 4-7 three’s.
The Cats finish their season 25-8. NC State moves on to the Sweet 16 in the Greensboro Region.
