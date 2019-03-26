UofL’s Tyra responds to Jeff Walz report

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - According to a report by Gene Henley of the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, Tennessee, “UofL is prepared to lose coach Jeff Walz to Tennessee at the end of the season."
Walz is 330-99 in 12 seasons at UofL and his Cards, the #1 seed in the Albany Region, play #4 seed Oregon State on Friday night in Albany, New York.
Holly Warlick has not been fired as the Tennessee head coach. The Vols lost to UCLA 89-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“For now we’re focused on Oregon State on Friday night. We’re incredibly proud of Jeff’s accomplishments, including last year’s Final Four appearance. Following last season we rewarded Jeff with a contract extension that we anticipate him fulfilling.,” Tyra told WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.