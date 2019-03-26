Women in leadership the focus of discussions at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - Fort Knox wants to break down barriers in how people view the Army, specifically women in the Army.
This week, the base is inviting women, high-school age and older, to join them and talk about what it looks like to be a woman in the military.
On Tuesday, more than 200 high school girls from Junior ROTC programs across the state spent the morning at Fort Knox.
“We are demonstrating that women can be strong, solid and impactful leaders in the Army,” said Command Sgt. Major Tabitha Gavia, of the United States Army Recruiting Command. “And we hope that will encourage others to join the team like I have.”
Gavia is the first female command sergeant major for the recruiting command.
“Typically it has been a role for men,” she said. “We probably have less than 11 percent of our population in recruiting command are women.”
Gavia added that men and women tend to lead others differently.
“The female population in America is 51 percent,” she said. “In our Army, it’s just shy of 17 percent. So we are not a true reflection of society.”
The Army wants to encourage young women to keep that in mind as they start to think about careers and what comes after high school.
“It’s an opportunity for them to see and understand what the Army is all about, and how many great leadership opportunities there are for everyone in the Army,” said Col. Eric Lopez, Commander for the U.S. Army 3rd Recruiting Brigade.
The students got to see the U.S. Army Golden Knights during a parachute demonstration, which had a woman Golden Knight team member performing in it.
“People have these misperceptions about the Army and they are seeing that these ladies that jumped out of these airplanes (are) wives, they’re moms, they’re sisters, they’re great members of their community,” Lopez said.
Women in leadership positions also had a discussion with the students, allowing them to ask questions about the Army and what it’s like to be a woman in the military. Questions ranged from what it’s like to be a mom in the Army to how the women got into the positions they are in.
The conversation will continue Thursday during a leadership forum at Fort Knox from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, there will be another forum at the University of Louisville Student Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
