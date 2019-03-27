Education commissioner urges teachers to use personal, not sick leave for protests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has issued recommendations for the districts involved in teacher sickouts over the past few weeks, alleging teachers in those districts took advantage of a loophole in state law.
Lewis sent a memo to 10 superintendents whose district was temporarily closed due to a high number of teacher absences. Those districts included Bath, Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham counties - which were all closed for one day. Bullitt County closed for three days while Jefferson County leads the group at six days. In total, more than 2,000 teachers took part in the sickout movement, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
While teachers have a First Amendment right to engage in political advocacy, Lewis said they cannot lie about being sick to organize a work stoppage.
Instead, Lewis recommends teachers request personal leave, rather than sick leave.
“Teachers can and should use a personal day granted to them by KRS 161.154 or engage in political advocacy outside of work hours,” Lewis said in the memo.
Lewis also suggested districts keep a list of teachers suspected of calling in sick to create an illegal work stoppage. That list would then be submitted to the Secretary of Labor for investigation and potential civil penalties, according to KDE. Those civil penalties could mean a fine between $100 and $1,000.
Rather than KDE closing the loophole on its own, Lewis has suggested each district handle the issue on a local basis.
“These school closures come at a tremendous cost to families, classified district employees, taxpayers, and – most importantly – our children,” Lewis said in the memo. “If district closures because of work stoppages continue and districts and local boards are unwilling or unable to address this problem, I will explore further action to do so, including recommending that the labor cabinet issue citations to teachers engaged in illegal work stoppages. At this time, however, I will allow local districts an opportunity to address this issue first.”
The memo comes just days after Jefferson County Public Schools provided a preliminary list of the names of teachers who called out of school on the days the district was forced to close, which was requested by Lewis. Oldham and Bullitt counties also responded to the request.
Teachers across the state staged sickouts to attend protests in Frankfort of bills they believed would hurt public education.
