End in sight for removal of final two barges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Work to recover two barges from the Ohio River is nearing an end.
To date, seven of the nine barges have been removed from the McAlpine dam after a barge tow collided with the Second Street Bridge on Dec. 25, 2018.
Shawn Kenney, who is the assistant operation manager for the locks and dams in the Louisville district for the Army Corps of Engineers, said they are hopeful crews can retrieve the remaining two barges within a matter of weeks.
He said high water has slowed down recovery efforts and crews were unable to work for most of February.
The two remaining barges are pinned against each other. Kenney said that and the fact one of the barges is obstructing one of the gates from lowering has made removing the last two difficult. He said when it came the removal of the other barges they were able to lower the gates and work in slack water.
