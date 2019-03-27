FORECAST: Warm-up continues; showers return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another sunny day is on tap for WAVE Country as high pressure sticks around.
Today will be warmer with highs in the 60s.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds increase Thursday as temperatures climb to near 70°. Showers look to stay to our north through the day on Thursday before finally sinking south into the region along with a warm front Thursday night.
Scattered showers linger Friday but many will see some considerable dry time.
Widespread rain returns late Friday into Saturday as a cold front marches east.
The rain finally wraps up Saturday night before chilly air arrives.
Highs Sunday max out near 50°.
Warmer temperatures return by Tuesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 65°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 44°
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy; Showers late (20%); HIGH: 72°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Continued workweek warm-up
- Weekend rain chances
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.