Gov. Matt Bevin, Nucor announce plans for $1.35 billion steel plant in Brandenburg

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of new, well-paying jobs are coming to Meade County.
Executives from Nucor Corporation joined Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin for the announcement in Brandenburg on Wednesday, trumpeting plans to build a steel plant manufacturing mill.
The new business will create more than 400 jobs with an average salary of $72,000 a year.
“We are grateful for the company’s decision to construct a new state-of-the-art mill in Brandenburg,” Bevin said. “This massive project will transform the region’s economy and provide high-quality jobs to Kentuckians for generations to come.”
Construction on the $1.35 billion facility will begin this year and is expected to be done by 2022. Approximately 2,000 construction jobs will be up for grabs for the project.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., Nucor is North America’s largest steel producer, employing more than 26,000 people at more than 300 locations.
