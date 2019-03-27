Grayson County boy critically injured in bicycle, car crash released from hospital

CLARKSON, KY (WAVE) - An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike in Grayson County is back home from the hospital.
Police said the boy rode his bicycle into the path of a car on Millerstown Road in Clarkson on the afternoon on March 18.
He was not responsive when emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to K105 Radio.
The child, identified by K105 as Logan Whitsett, was flown to University Hospital in Louisville in critical condition. He suffered a broken jaw, skull fracture, broken clavicle, and a spine injury.
His mother told K105 he had surgery to put a plate in his jaw, but it will be eventually removed.
Logan was released from the hospital Tuesday.
Waiting for him when he got home was a brand new bicycle and helmet from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department.
Logan’s mother said she is “so thankful for the support and love shown by the community.”
Logan has not yet been cleared to go back to school and has to undergo another surgery, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The driver who hit Logan tried to avoid him, police said. She will not face charges.
