Hoosiers fall to Wichita State 73-63 in NIT quarterfinal

(WAVE) - Wichita State ended Indiana’s season with a 73-63 win in an NIT quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Bloomington.
“Not able to win tonight, and again, in front of our crowd, great support all the way through, and you know, gave us an added advantage tonight and we couldn’t take advantage of it,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “You’ve got to give Wichita State a lot of credit. Excellent defensive team with great size. Our inability to get to the foul line and run good offense was the big difference, and then you know, 11 made threes. Coming in the game, they weren’t a great three-point shooting team and they had some guys really step up, especially Dexter Dennis making five of them.”
The Shockers led 32-23 after a Markis McDuffie three-pointer with 3:14 left in the first half, but IU closed the gap with back-to-back triples from Aljami Durham. It was 36-29 at the half.
The Hoosiers mounted another rally midway through the second half. Juwan Morgan scored in the lane to make it 51-47 Shockers and then Devonte Green hit a three and was fouled. Green missed the free throw, but Indiana trailed just 51-50.
Dennis answered with a triple and Wichita State took control from there. A 16-7 run sealed the outcome.
McDuffie led the Shockers with 21 points. Dennis added 17, including 5-7 from three. Morgan led Indiana with 21 in his final game in an IU uniform.
“You know, couldn’t obviously be anywhere without him. He was an outstanding player. He’s an outstanding guy to be around every day. Battles hard. You know, easy to coach. Just a great guy,” Miller said. “Great teammate.But really improved and now he’s got to rest his body and get ready for the next step, and I’m with him 110 percent this next thing. I think he a chance to be a heck of a player here for a long time at whatever level he can get to.He’s a guy that could add value to any locker room; that’s the one thing about him, and he’s going to better as he sort of gets away from college and really starts to hone in on his game and his body and whatnot. I think he’s got a bright future.”
The Hoosiers once again played with leading scorer Romeo Langford, sidelined for all three games of the tournament with a back injury. Indiana finishe the 2018-19 campaign 19-16. Wichita State takes 22-14 record to New York City next week.
